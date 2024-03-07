CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

AFYONKARAHISAR
CHP mayor candidates DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

Burcu Köksal, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) mayoral candidate for Afyonkarahisar province, has stirred controversy with her remarks about the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) during a pre-election rally.

"When I am elected, the doors of Afyonkarahisar Municipality will be open to every political party except DEM Party," Köksal said during a rally held on March 6 in the city in anticipation of the upcoming elections slated for March 31. Her remarks have prompted reactions from both supporters and critics.

CHP leader Özgür Özel addressed the controversy at a rally in Uşak later in the day, describing Köksal's remarks as a "slip of the tongue." Özel said the municipalities' doors would remain open to all political parties without discrimination.

In response to the criticisms, Köksal defended her position, asserting that there was no slip of the tongue in her speech.

"If I get elected as the mayor, I will not govern Afyonkarahisar Municipality with DEM Party members... I stand by this promise," she declared in a statement to private broadcaster TV100.

Köksal further insisted that while she would serve all citizens without discrimination, DEM Party members would not be allowed to hold office in her municipality.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which refrained from running candidates in many regions during the 2019 elections, played a crucial role in supporting the CHP's victories. However, this time, it has fielded candidates in key battlegrounds, including Istanbul and Ankara.

debate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

    Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

  2. Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

    Egypt secures extra $5 billion in IMF loans

  3. CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

    CHP mayor candidate's DEM Party remarks spark internal debate

  4. Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

    Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

  5. Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes

    Ankara condemns Israeli plans for 3,500 settler homes
Recommended
İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses plan B

İmamoğlu confident ahead of polls, dismisses 'plan B'
Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill

Parliament OKs judicial reforms in omnibus bill
İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations

İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations
Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital

Ankara mayoral candidates outline visions for capital
Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes

Erdoğan vows to prepare Istanbul for earthquakes
CHP mayors to publicly disclose assets, says Özel

CHP mayors to publicly disclose assets, says Özel
WORLD Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM

A deadly Russian missile strike Wednesday on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near the motorcade of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the visiting Greek prime minister, who described the "intense" moment of the surprise attack.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract 7 mln German tourists: Minister

Türkiye aims to attract at least 7 million tourists from Germany alone this year, when it hopes to welcome 60 million foriegn visitors, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿