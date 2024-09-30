CHP mascot cat ‘Şero’ passes away

The beloved cat of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, named “Şero,” has passed away at the age of 20.

The mascot, who had been with the party since the construction of the headquarters in 2004, was buried in the garden of the CHP building in a ceremony attended by party officials, including CHP Chairman Özgür Özel.

“We lost our beloved Şero, who has been with us since the early days of our headquarters. He brought joy and energy to our party but sadly passed away due to health problems related to his advanced age,” Özel said during the ceremony.

“Şero was more than a mascot; he was a close friend to all of us, and a companion to former chairmen Deniz Baykal and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, as well as to the entire party.”

Veterinarian Tarkan Özçetin, who had been overseeing Şero’s health in recent years, revealed that the cat has struggled with various diseases for the last decade, exacerbated by his age.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Şero,” Özçetin said. “He had been under close observation at our hospital for some time, but despite all efforts and medical interventions, Şero passed away due to chronic age-related health issues.”

Şero’s presence at the headquarters had made him a cherished figure among party members and visitors alike. He had been known for riding the elevator to visit the chairman’s office, becoming a symbol of warmth and continuity within the CHP.

The cat’s passing was met with an outpouring of grief on social media, with party members posting tributes to Şero.

“We lost Şero, the veteran, symbol and social democrat cat of our headquarters. We will miss him very much,” CHP Deputy Chairman Burhanettin Bulut posted.

