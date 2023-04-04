CHP leader vows to increase bi-annual retired bonus

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint presidential candidate, has vowed to increase a bi-annual premium paid for the pensioners before two religious holidays up to the level of minimum wage which is currently 8,500 Turkish Liras.

“My good news for you is that you will get what you deserve. From this moment on, the bonus paid for the retired will be as the level of the minimum wage, that is 8,500 liras,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a video message late on April 3.

The government makes two additional payments to more than 15 million pensioners before the two religious holidays, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha. It increased the amount of each bonus to 2,000 liras from 1,100 liras.

Stressing that the retired will get 2,000 liras at the end of April before the Eid al-Fitr, Kılıçdaroğlu said he will compensate the 6,500 liras gap in late June, before the Eid al-Adha and all the pensioners will get 15,000 Liras in total. “As you see, I will make retroactive payments for our retired. You will have your 15,000 liras in your accounts,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that the government had to start making these payments after he had campaigned for it since 2015, but underlined that the current amount is far from satisfactory. He said he will increase this amount when he comes to power in the next elections.

“I want our retired to enjoy life. I promise to bring the spring to you,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, repeating his election motto to the pensioners.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who is also the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), criticized the government for ignoring the needs of the retired. “The state obliged the retired to live under the poverty line. All these people who have served this country for years and paid premiums have been pressured to be locked in their houses because of economic reasons. The youth may not know but in the past the retired could buy a house with only his or her severance pay,” he recalled.