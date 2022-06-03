CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said he would end the “poverty” in Turkey if his party comes to power.

Meeting with the women working in agriculture in Konya on June 2, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I will end poverty in this country.”

“I will fight this. All my struggle is that no child should go to bed hungry in this land,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he was also aware that the “state is not governed.” He added, “I am also aware that those in power are heedless.”

The CHP leader stressed that he wants everyone in Turkey to live in peace. “Turkey is a richer country than you think. Turkey has many opportunities, but these opportunities are given to a handful of people,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu questioned why the government imports wheat, lentils, livestock and meat. “Is our land insufficient?” he asked.

“The understanding of those politicians in power do not want our farmers, our producers to win,” Kılıçdaroğlu said and argued that the only obstacle in front of this is the political institution. “Turkey cannot grow with this policy. Turkey cannot develop with this policy,” he stated.

The CHP leader also pledged to publicize the production and distribution of electricity for the sake of farmers.