CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

  • June 03 2022 11:38:00

CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

ANKARA 
CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said he would end the “poverty” in Turkey if his party comes to power.

Meeting with the women working in agriculture in Konya on June 2, CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said, “I will end poverty in this country.”

“I will fight this. All my struggle is that no child should go to bed hungry in this land,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he was also aware that the “state is not governed.” He added, “I am also aware that those in power are heedless.”

The CHP leader stressed that he wants everyone in Turkey to live in peace. “Turkey is a richer country than you think. Turkey has many opportunities, but these opportunities are given to a handful of people,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu questioned why the government imports wheat, lentils, livestock and meat. “Is our land insufficient?” he asked.

“The understanding of those politicians in power do not want our farmers, our producers to win,” Kılıçdaroğlu said and argued that the only obstacle in front of this is the political institution. “Turkey cannot grow with this policy. Turkey cannot develop with this policy,” he stated.

The CHP leader also pledged to publicize the production and distribution of electricity for the sake of farmers.

Kılıçaroğlu,

TURKEY Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit

Greek PM visits Aegean islands following Brussels summit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

  2. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  3. Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

    Norwegians to visit Turkey with an ID, no passport

  4. UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

    UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

  5. Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln

    Turkish businessman’s French mansions on sale for $75 mln
Recommended
CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu
MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan

Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan
Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives

Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives
CHP leader blames gov’t for pressure on opposition mayors

CHP leader blames gov’t for pressure on opposition mayors
We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
WORLD UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

UN: Taliban faces threat from ISIL new resistance

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are maintaining close ties with al-Qaida as they consolidate control over the country, and their main military threat is coming from the ISIL extremist group and guerrilla-style attacks by former Afghan government security personnel, U.N. experts said in a new report.

ECONOMY UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

UK airlines under fire for jubilee and summer getaway chaos

Britain’s airports are coming under fire for failing to prepare for this week’s jubilee getaway and the busy summer season, as passengers face long delays and cancelled flights.  
SPORTS Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

Turkish national team coach to work in NBA: US reporter

An American sports reporter, covering the National Basketball Association (NBA) news for the U.S. basic sports channel ESPN, has alleged that prominent Turkish basketball coach Ergin Ataman will be an assistant coach in the world’s biggest basketball arena soon.