CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’

  • September 09 2021 16:04:24

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to come to power in the next elections with the components of the Nation Alliance and accused the government of causing “multiple organ dysfunction” in the state.

“Therefore, our main mission is to recover our country from this multiple organ dysfunction. We will do it with our friends. Because all our friends want a strong, respected, beautiful and honorable Turkey. They do not want to leave our 83 million people to the mercy of a bunch of loan sharks,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on the 98th anniversary of the foundation of the CHP on Sept. 9 in Ankara.

The friends Kılıçdaroğlu was referring to were the components of the opposition Nation Alliance that brings the CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party and the Felicity Party together. The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the Future Party are signaling to act together with the alliance.

“Everyone should know this very well: The CHP is the party that defends the interests of Turkey and Turkish people unconditionally and regardless of who they vote for. Therefore, the CHP has a special place and importance for Turkey, the people of the region as well as the European Union and world politics,” he said.

“We will build the future together with our friends because they also want democracy, rule of law, judicial independence and the well-being of our people,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

They will work altogether to further develop Turkey, he said, stressing he does not have any personal expectation.

“We will strengthen democracy. We will crown our republic with democracy on our 100th anniversary,” he said, referring to the next presidential and parliamentary polls.

