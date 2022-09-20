CHP leader vows free of charge electricity to farmers

ADIYAMAN

The farmers will not pay for electricity if they continue to cultivate and produce if the opposition comes to power, the leader of the main opposition has reiterated.

“I know how much you pay for electricity. I repeat, if God permits and we come to power, I will provide electricity to our farmers free of charge. The farmers will work, they will produce,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), stated at a rally in southeastern Anatolian town of Adıyaman on late Sept. 19.

Kılıçdaroğlu rallied in Adıyaman and later in the central Anatolian town of Malatya where he met with local businessmen, farmers and civil society representatives.

“We will embrace everybody. Are the farmers cultivating? If so, they are on top of everything for me. When we come to power with your votes, we will zero the loan interests that you have borrowed from the banks and agricultural cooperatives,” he stated.

The CHP has only one deputy from Adıyaman, but this should be increased in the next elections, Kılıçdaroğlu said “If we have just one deputy from Adıyaman, it is not the people of Adıyaman to blame, but us. We have not visited you enough, we have not talked with you enough.”

Explaining that he is trying to visit all the cities and districts of Türkiye so that he could embrace with all the different segments of the society, he said “I will bring justice to this country. I will struggle until justice is prevailed.”

Asking the people to show patience until the elections, “My sole demand from you is that you listen to your conscience while voting. Say ‘That’s enough,’” Kılıçdaroğlu suggested.

Türkiye will hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2023.