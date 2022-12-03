CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision

CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision

Main opposition CHP's leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu unveiled an ambitious vision for the economic and industrial development of Türkiye on Dec. 3 under the title “A call for the second Century,” referring to the beginning of the second centennial of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023.

Kılıçdaroğlu has appointed an American economist, Jeremy Rifkin, as chief economy advisor. 

Rifkin made a presentation at the meeting along with Prof. Daron Acemoğlu, Prof. Uğur Akçiğit, Prof. Hakan Kara and Prof. Refet Gürkaynak. 

According to Hürriyet daily, Rifkin, who is known as the mastermind of the third industrial revolution, also served as an advisor to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Rifkin is cited as economic and social theorist, writer, public speaker, political advisor, and activist by the Wikipedia. He is the author of 22 books about the impact of scientific and technological changes on the economy, the workforce, society, and the environment, it adds.

The business world, the representatives of employers and workers, trade unions, relevant economy and industry chambers were all invited to the meeting held in Istanbul.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s vision covered multiple titles that have a direct impact on the sustainable development of the country, including institutional reforms, green economy, fight against poverty, high value-added investment projects and industry 4.0.

