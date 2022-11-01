CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

ANKARA
CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) will pay a two-day visit to the United Kingdom where he will hold talks with the economists, scientists and financial centers.

“As you know I am going to London. I will hold talks with investors there in order to attract clean money to Türkiye so that our economy can take a sigh of relief,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his address to his party’s group at the Parliament on Nov. 1.

Citing one of the biggest problems for Türkiye is the lack of foreign direct investment through clean and credible flow of money, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed, “The only way out of the crisis is to attract clean money and investment as well as new technology investments. And I will hold talks in London to this end.”

The CHP leader will hold meetings with institutions and organizations known with their competence in sustainable, climate-friendly and high value-added foreign investment in London. He will also focus on innovative technology funds.

Kılıçdaroğlu paid a visit to the United States in early October where he held meetings with scientists, technology producers and economists as part of his preparations for the next year’s election campaign.

 

kemal kılıçdaroğlu, UK, Turkish,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Togg to have manufacturing capacity of 100,000 cars

    Togg to have manufacturing capacity of 100,000 cars

  2. Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

    Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

  3. More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

    More than 141,000 illegal immigrants caught in 10 months

  4. Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

    Annual tech gathering takes aim at crypto

  5. World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps

    World’s longest passenger train winds through Swiss Alps
Recommended
MHP leader welcomes Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision

MHP leader welcomes Erdoğan’s ‘Century of Türkiye’ vision
AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf, family soon

AKP to submit charter changes on headscarf, family soon
Senior AKP official resigns over controversial remarks on republic

Senior AKP official resigns over controversial remarks on republic
New civilian charter first objective of Century of Türkiye Vision: Erdoğan

New civilian charter first objective of Century of Türkiye Vision: Erdoğan
Opposition alliance to prepare Türkiye for its 2nd Century: CHP leader

Opposition alliance to prepare Türkiye for its 2nd Century: CHP leader
Erdoğan unveils ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’

Erdoğan unveils ‘Century of Türkiye Vision’
WORLD Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees

The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.

ECONOMY Togg to have manufacturing capacity of 100,000 cars

Togg to have manufacturing capacity of 100,000 cars

Türkiye’s global technology brand, Togg plans on manufacturing 20,000 vehicles in 2023 at its plant, Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO has said.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.