CHP leader to visit UK to meet financial centers

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) will pay a two-day visit to the United Kingdom where he will hold talks with the economists, scientists and financial centers.

“As you know I am going to London. I will hold talks with investors there in order to attract clean money to Türkiye so that our economy can take a sigh of relief,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in his address to his party’s group at the Parliament on Nov. 1.

Citing one of the biggest problems for Türkiye is the lack of foreign direct investment through clean and credible flow of money, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed, “The only way out of the crisis is to attract clean money and investment as well as new technology investments. And I will hold talks in London to this end.”

The CHP leader will hold meetings with institutions and organizations known with their competence in sustainable, climate-friendly and high value-added foreign investment in London. He will also focus on innovative technology funds.

Kılıçdaroğlu paid a visit to the United States in early October where he held meetings with scientists, technology producers and economists as part of his preparations for the next year’s election campaign.