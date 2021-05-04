CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

  • May 04 2021 16:55:00

CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

ANKARA
CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on May 4 said he would agree to run for president in the next elections if the Nation Alliance would ask him.

“We have a Nation Alliance. If the Alliance says, ‘You will be [our presidential candidate],’ then I will be,” he said while speaking to Yeniçağ TV.

Stating that now is not the time to hold a presidential debate, he said: “Another party member could be a presidential candidate as well. The subject is Turkey’s welfare and peace. We will talk and discuss within that framework,” he added.

The CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democratic Party (DP) formed the Nation Alliance before June 24, 2018, presidential and parliamentary elections.

The parties of Nation Alliance have nominated their presidential candidates in 2018 but ran as an alliance for the parliamentary election held on the same day. The alliance also supported each other’s candidates at the local elections in 2019.

Elaborating on the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader’s newly announced constitution proposal, Kılıçdaroğlu said the move was “meaningless” because the current system already gathers the power at the presidency. The CHP leader said that the MHP’s move intended to change Turkey’s agenda.

“We haven’t seen the text, but I think it will remove the Constitutional Court. Maybe it will remove the Supreme Court. The palace already makes the decision,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“You appoint a judge, change the law you want by a decree and cancel an international convention you want with a signature,” he added.

opposition party,

TURKEY CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

  3. Turkey seeks new dialogue mechanisms with Egypt: AKP spokesman

    Turkey seeks new dialogue mechanisms with Egypt: AKP spokesman

  4. Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

    Curfew violations continue amid full lockdown

  5. Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head

    Turkish economy resilient, dynamic: EBRD head
Recommended
MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts

MHP unveils 100-article draft of constitution, calls on other parties to join efforts
CHP submits law proposal to ‘enhance Central Bank independence’

CHP submits law proposal to ‘enhance Central Bank independence’
CHP leader criticizes circular prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention

CHP leader criticizes circular prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention
CHP to submit proposal for Central Bank ‘independence’ to parliament

CHP to submit proposal for Central Bank ‘independence’ to parliament
Full lockdown against COVID-19 imposed late: CHP leader

Full lockdown against COVID-19 imposed late: CHP leader
CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US

CHP slams gov’t over foreign policy amid tension with US
WORLD Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on May 3 they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines total revenue at $1.8 bln in Q1 2021

Turkish Airlines reaped $1.8 billion total revenue in the first quarter of 2021, down 29% year-on-year amid pandemic-related travel restrictions around the world, the flag carrier announced on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe secure home win to stay in league title race

Fenerbahçe firmly cemented their status in the Turkish Süper Lig's title race with a comfortable 3-1 victory on May 3 against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor at home. 