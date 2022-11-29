CHP leader to present major policy vision

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has informed that he will unveil an ambitious vision document on Dec. 3, which explains how they will resolve the problems and make Türkiye a competitive global actor.

“We are coming to compete with the world. We are coming to compete with the best in the field of technology, industry, education, human rights, women’s rights, freedoms, animal rights… Hey there world! You should also wait for Dec. 3,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group in a weekly address on Nov. 29.

“We don’t ask for votes just to save Türkiye from its economic crisis. We will come to power to bring about a system that will protect our country from structural crisis. We are tired of continued economic crises for the past 50 years,” he said.

The CHP leader expressed his optimism for the future of the country, saying: “We can make much better than this. We can totally eliminate crises in this country. We can rebuild mutual love and respect. This country will return to its character.”

On the question of why the opposition alliance has not yet announced its joint presidential candidate, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed, “The CHP will not ask for votes just for one candidate. It won’t follow a narrow-minded approach. It won’t ask for votes just for a certain group. It will ask for votes for a completely new system. It will not ask votes for a candidate but the union of forces.”

The CHP is part of the People Alliance which comprises six political parties. They agreed to appoint a joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

