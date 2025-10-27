AKP candidate wins repeat vote for Bayrampaşa acting mayor

AKP candidate wins repeat vote for Bayrampaşa acting mayor

ISTANBUL
AKP candidate wins repeat vote for Bayrampaşa acting mayor

The ruling bloc led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) has reclaimed control of Bayrampaşa Municipality on Oct. 26 after its candidate, İbrahim Akın, was elected acting mayor in a repeat council election triggered by the arrest Hasan Mutlu.

The initial Sept. 21 election — which the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won by lottery after four inconclusive rounds — was annulled when Akın’s objection was upheld.

A counter-objection by the CHP was rejected, and the Istanbul Governor’s Office ordered a rerun.

The tense session, livestreamed on the municipality’s YouTube channel, descended into a brief scuffle between AKP and CHP council members after ballots were cast. Security officers also intervened earlier when two AKP-marked votes were ruled invalid.

As in the first election, the AKP ran Akın, while the CHP nominated Recep Öztürk. Neither side reached the required majority in the first three rounds. In the decisive fourth round, Öztürk received 18 votes while Akın secured 19, handing the AKP-led bloc the post.

Celebrating the outcome, Akın said the vote had “brought AKP municipal administration back to Bayrampaşa, which has been deprived of service for 18 months.”

Meanwhile, CHP's Mutlu accused authorities via his lawyers on X of “repeating the elections in violation of the law” and “disregarding the will of the people of Bayrampaşa.”

He won the district in the March 2024 local elections with 46.7 percent of the vote. The mayor was later arrested along with 25 others in a wide-ranging corruption probe.

The Interior Ministry removed him from office one day after his arrest. Prosecutors say the investigation covers allegations of embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud and bid rigging. Mutlu maintains there is no concrete evidence to justify his detention.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

    Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

  2. Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

    Betting probe widens as prosecutors review match records

  3. Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

    Türkiye unignorable actor in defense industry: Erdoğan

  4. Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

    Ankara gears up for next year’s NATO summit

  5. US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply

    US, Japan sign agreement on 'securing' rare earths supply
Recommended
DEM Party sees new page in peace bid after PKK pullout

DEM Party sees 'new page' in peace bid after PKK pullout
İmamoğlu faces new probe over espinoge allegations, journalist detained

İmamoğlu faces new probe over espinoge allegations, journalist detained
Former AKP deputy arrested for insulting president

Former AKP deputy arrested for insulting president
Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy

Özel to gather CHP lawmakers for post-convention strategy
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week

DEM Party set to continue talks with Öcalan next week
WORLD Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Netanyahu orders fresh Gaza strikes despite ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch “intense strikes” across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing ceasefire, his office said Tuesday.

ECONOMY Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

Amazon says cutting 14,000 jobs globally

U.S. online retail giant Amazon said Tuesday that it is eliminating 14,000 jobs to streamline its operations as it invests in artificial intelligence, without saying where the cuts will come.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿