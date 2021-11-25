CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he will do whatever is necessary for early polls to take place and announced that he will start public rallies to let the voices of those who want snap elections as soon as possible be heard by the government and its ally.

“I will respect if the people vote for you again. But you are afraid of going to the polls, but you should not escape from the people’s will. I will move heaven and earth to force you and your partners for the early elections,” Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying by daily Hürriyet on Nov. 25.



Kılıçdaroğlu repeated his criticisms against the government for the depreciation of the national currency and deterioration of the entire economic conditions in the country, claiming that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lost his ability to run Turkey.

“[They are talking about] foreign powers or economic models. What foreign powers? Who are you referring to? Disclose them openly. He thinks he can deceive the people, but the people do no longer buy these,” he stated.

Those who fail to protect the Turkish Lira cannot be described as nationalists, the CHP leader said, vowing that they would protect the poor and those who suffer from the economic turbulence when they come to power.

Kılıçdaroğlu, in a thread of message through his Twitter account, slammed the government and Central Bank for dragging Turkey into economic chaos and turning the country into a hub of cheap labor.

“By using our constitutional rights, I am announcing that we will hold our first public rally in Mersin to listen to our people,” he stated. The rally will take place on Dec. 4.