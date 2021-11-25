CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

  • November 25 2021 11:51:21

CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

ANKARA
CHP leader to begin public rallies to push for early polls

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he will do whatever is necessary for early polls to take place and announced that he will start public rallies to let the voices of those who want snap elections as soon as possible be heard by the government and its ally.

“I will respect if the people vote for you again. But you are afraid of going to the polls, but you should not escape from the people’s will. I will move heaven and earth to force you and your partners for the early elections,” Kılıçdaroğlu was quoted as saying by daily Hürriyet on Nov. 25.

Kılıçdaroğlu repeated his criticisms against the government for the depreciation of the national currency and deterioration of the entire economic conditions in the country, claiming that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has lost his ability to run Turkey.

“[They are talking about] foreign powers or economic models. What foreign powers? Who are you referring to? Disclose them openly. He thinks he can deceive the people, but the people do no longer buy these,” he stated.

Those who fail to protect the Turkish Lira cannot be described as nationalists, the CHP leader said, vowing that they would protect the poor and those who suffer from the economic turbulence when they come to power.
Kılıçdaroğlu, in a thread of message through his Twitter account, slammed the government and Central Bank for dragging Turkey into economic chaos and turning the country into a hub of cheap labor.

“By using our constitutional rights, I am announcing that we will hold our first public rally in Mersin to listen to our people,” he stated. The rally will take place on Dec. 4.

Politics,

TURKEY Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought

Authorization for Turkey’s locally-made COVID-19 vaccine sought
MOST POPULAR

  1. Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

    Meteorologists issue ‘yellow alert’ across country

  2. Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

    Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they restore ties

  3. Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

    Oldest tree in Istanbul 1,300-years-old: Expert

  4. UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

    UN launches gender equality initiative with fairy tales in Istanbul

  5. Getir acquires British smaller competitor

    Getir acquires British smaller competitor
Recommended
İYİ Party leader calls for early elections

İYİ Party leader calls for early elections
Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province

Inquiry launched over controversial law in Bolu province
CHP leader urges youth to vote

CHP leader urges youth to vote
MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy

MHP leader voices support to gov’t’s economic policy
We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader

We may lose municipalities if mayors run for presidency: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’

İYİ Party leader vows policies ‘to keep women alive’
WORLD Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

Center-left-led alliance seals deal on new German gov't

A center-left-led alliance of parties on Nov. 24 announced a deal to form Germany’s new government, with surging coronavirus infections posing an immediate crisis for the post-Angela Merkel cabinet to tackle.
ECONOMY Getir acquires British smaller competitor

Getir acquires British smaller competitor

Turkey-based Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery since 2015, on Nov. 23 announced hat it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the U.K.’s first ultrafast grocery delivery company Weezy.
SPORTS Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Istanbul derby sides move on to European stage

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which clashed in an Istanbul derby over the weekend, appear on the European stage again on Nov. 25 when the former hosts Marseille in Istanbul and the latter visits Olympiacos in the Europa League.