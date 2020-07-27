CHP leader to appoint a new party brass after congress

  • July 27 2020 14:17:00

CHP leader to appoint a new party brass after congress

ANKARA
CHP leader to appoint a new party brass after congress

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), will renew the party’s top executive brass after the election of a new party assembly as some of his key right-hand men, like deputy leaders Tuncay Özkan and Ünal Çeviköz, failed to garner sufficient support at a congress over the weekend.

Some 1,356 delegates voted for the 60-member Party Assembly of the CHP at the weekend convention of the social democrat party which re-elected Kılıçdaroğlu to leadership for the sixth time.

The Party Assembly is the highest body of the CHP after the general convention, and its Central Executive Board (MYK) is composed of around a dozen Party Assembly members selected by the chairman.

Kılıçdaroğlu will now appoint a new MYK out of the Party Assembly members as the delegates have omitted three key members of the MYK, deputy leaders Tuncay Özkan, Ünal Çeviköz and Yıldırım Kaya of Kılıçdaroğlu’s Party Assembly list. Özkan was responsible for media relations, while Çeviköz for the CHP’s external relations.

The CHP’s prominent figures Akif Hamzaçebi, Sezgin Tanrıkulu and Aykut Erdoğdu were also names who failed to get enough support from the delegates.

CHP deputy leader and party spokesman Faik Öztrak has received the highest votes from the delegates, followed by deputy leader Bülent Kuşoğlu, Ali Öztunç and Rıfat Nalbantoğlu.

A final list of the Party Assembly will be announced after the conclusion of the vote-counting process when the gender and youth quotas get determined.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

    Istanbul hospital sees spike in virus cases

  2. 4 soldiers killed after bus flips over

    4 soldiers killed after bus flips over

  3. Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan

    Turkey’s Generation Z is political but not partisan

  4. Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

    Diyanet head’s sermon at Hagia Sophia stirs debate

  5. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s success, says targeting MİT ‘not coincidence’
Recommended
Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map

Main opposition CHP vows to come to power in next polls, reveals road map
Main opposition Republican Peoples Party re-elects Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman

Main opposition Republican People's Party re-elects Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman
CHP’s Cihaner to run against Kılıçdaroğlu for party leadership at congress

CHP’s Cihaner to run against Kılıçdaroğlu for party leadership at congress
Parliament commission mulls lifting immunity of MP accused of rape

Parliament commission mulls lifting immunity of MP accused of rape 
Turkey acts more effectively with presidential system, says Erdoğan

Turkey acts more effectively with presidential system, says Erdoğan

Nationalist Movement Party MP referred to disciplinary board with expulsion demand

Nationalist Movement Party MP referred to disciplinary board with expulsion demand
WORLD Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

Volunteer confesses to setting French cathedral on fire

A volunteer church assistant has confessed to setting the fire that severely damaged a Gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, his lawyer said on July 26, though his motives remain a mystery.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Sectoral confidence recovers in July

Confidence in Turkey's services, retail trade and construction sectors advanced considerably in July as coronavirus restrictions were eased, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on July 27.
SPORTS Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor, Kayseri relegated from top flight

Malatyaspor and Kayserispor will be joining Ankaragücü in the First Division next season after they failed to avoid relegation in the final week of the Turkish Süper Lig.