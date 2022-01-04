CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

  • January 04 2022 15:19:00

CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

ANKARA
CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the head of the main opposition party, has criticized the government for the mismanagement of the Turkish economy that resulted in enormous price hikes and increasing inflation.

“Who increased the electricity prices up 127 percent? Foreign powers? No. It was you.,” Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in a weekly address to his parliamentary group on Jan. 4.

The prices of the natural gas have increased by 25 percent for house consumption and 50 percent for industrial use, the CHP chair stressed. “An increase in the electricity and natural gas prices means an increase in the prices of all the goods. Who is the one creating the environment for exorbitant prices?”

The CHP leader suggested that Turkey’s economy is like a truck going down the hill with no hope that the government can reverse this trend, saying, “That’s why we are calling for early polls. Let’s go to the polls before giving more damage to the country.”

On an ongoing inspection into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality following claims that hundreds of terror-linked people were recruited by Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu since mid-2019, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “A state should be governed with wisdom, intelligence and justice and not with hatred and revenge. They cannot digest the performance of our mayors because of their hatred..”

Politics, inflation rate,

TURKEY Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

    Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

  2. President Erdoğan vows return to single-digit inflation

    President Erdoğan vows return to single-digit inflation

  3. People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

    People over 60 at risk, health minister warns

  4. Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths

    Turkey reports 44,869 new coronavirus cases, 160 more deaths

  5. Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone

    Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Russia-Ukraine tension over phone
Recommended
Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan

Turkish economy left worst behind, says Erdoğan
MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey

MHP leader warns Greece against ‘testing’ Turkey
Summary proceedings for 28 MPs submitted to parliament

Summary proceedings for 28 MPs submitted to parliament
Some 95 percent of OHAL applications concluded: Report

Some 95 percent of OHAL applications concluded: Report
Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan

Turkey saw record exports in 2021: Erdoğan
Erdoğan calls on party members to strengthen solidarity

Erdoğan calls on party members to strengthen solidarity

WORLD Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russia and Iran want to return to an era where the great powers decide: Op-ed

Russian identity in the USSR was always the same as Soviet, and the Russian SFSR was the only republic of fifteen that did not have its own institutions. Russian nationalism has always therefore been unsure of what constitutes “Russia.” Is the territory of the former USSR the same as “historic Russia” as President Vladimir Putin recently said, or is “Russia” the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Russian-Belarusian union, Russian World, or Eurasia Economic Union? Most likely Russian nationalists see all of them as “Russia.”
ECONOMY PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

PMI inches up to 52.1 in December

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Turkish manufacturing industry remained above the 50 no-change mark in December 2021 and ticked up slightly to 52.1 from 52 in November, the latest PMI survey data from Istanbul Chamber of Industry and London-based IHS Markit have showed.
SPORTS Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State.