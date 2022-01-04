CHP leader slams gov’t over price hikes

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the head of the main opposition party, has criticized the government for the mismanagement of the Turkish economy that resulted in enormous price hikes and increasing inflation.

“Who increased the electricity prices up 127 percent? Foreign powers? No. It was you.,” Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in a weekly address to his parliamentary group on Jan. 4.

The prices of the natural gas have increased by 25 percent for house consumption and 50 percent for industrial use, the CHP chair stressed. “An increase in the electricity and natural gas prices means an increase in the prices of all the goods. Who is the one creating the environment for exorbitant prices?”

The CHP leader suggested that Turkey’s economy is like a truck going down the hill with no hope that the government can reverse this trend, saying, “That’s why we are calling for early polls. Let’s go to the polls before giving more damage to the country.”

On an ongoing inspection into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality following claims that hundreds of terror-linked people were recruited by Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu since mid-2019, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “A state should be governed with wisdom, intelligence and justice and not with hatred and revenge. They cannot digest the performance of our mayors because of their hatred..”