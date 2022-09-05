CHP leader says he is ready for presidential candidacy if agreed

CHP leader says he is ready for presidential candidacy if agreed

ANKARA
CHP leader says he is ready for presidential candidacy if agreed

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said he was ready to run in the next presidential elections if other opposition parties agree on his name.

“If my name is agreed on, I am ready,” he said on Sept. 5 in an interview with Fox TV when asked about his possible presidential candidacy in the next elections.

“If agreed, of course. Why should we not be ready. It is clear how the state should be managed. All six leaders have already reached a consensus on how the state should be governed. We will sit, talk, discuss like civilized people,” he stated.

He stressed that the candidacy process will be carried out with the decision taken by six opposition parties.

“I am a person who keeps my promise. This is what I have been saying for a long time. We sit with six leaders, we will nominate our own candidate and we will announce it to the public,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

That person will become the 13th President of the Republic of Türkiye, and that person will prioritize the culture of reconciliation, he added.

Asked about the CHP deputy Gürsel Tekin’s remarks that the possible government of opposition parties can include a minister from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Kılıçdaroğlu said, “While the decision is being made, six leaders will make a decision.”

The leaders of the oppositional Nation Alliance held their sixth in-person meeting on Aug. 21.

Felicity party (FP) Chair Temel Karamollaoğlu hosted CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu, Good (İYİ) Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener, Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) Chairman Ali Babacan, Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and Democrat Party Chairman Gültekin Uysal over a working luncheon.

The opposition alliance was formed against the People’s Alliance of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) ahead of next year’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader says he is ready for presidential candidacy if agreed

CHP leader says he is ready for presidential candidacy if agreed
MOST POPULAR

  1. First Turkish couple marrying with ‘equality deal’

    First Turkish couple marrying with ‘equality deal’

  2. Babadağ welcomes first Armenian-origin district governor

    Babadağ welcomes first Armenian-origin district governor

  3. Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

    Barack Obama now an Emmy winner

  4. Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times

    Weiwei warns against hubris in ’troublesome’ times

  5. Economic model helps limit exchange rate volatility: Nebati

    Economic model helps limit exchange rate volatility: Nebati
Recommended
MHP leader kicks off rallies for next elections

MHP leader kicks off rallies for next elections
Erdoğan slams CHP leader’s pledge to reinstate fired public servants

Erdoğan slams CHP leader’s pledge to reinstate fired public servants
MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection

MHP to work extraordinarily for Erdoğan’s reelection
Türkiye needs a new political climate, says CHP leader

Türkiye needs a new political climate, says CHP leader
CHP leader vows opposition to win presidential polls 100 pct

CHP leader vows opposition to win presidential polls 100 pct
Anti-terror fight to continue until security corridor is set in N Syria: Erdoğan

Anti-terror fight to continue until security corridor is set in N Syria: Erdoğan
WORLD Western sanctions to blame for halt to Germany gas shipments: Kremlin

Western sanctions to blame for halt to Germany gas shipments: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday the halt of gas deliveries to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline was caused by Western sanctions that prevent the maintenance of its infrastructure.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate at 80 percent

Annual inflation rate at 80 percent

Consumer prices in Türkiye increased by 1.46 percent in August from the previous month, easing from the monthly increases of 2.37 percent in July and 4.95 percent in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Puma releases national kit for Turkish Cyprus

Turkish Cyprus national football team will have its own jersey for the first time since its establishment in 1955, thanks to a new sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Puma.