CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

ANKARA
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) expressed his disturbance over an online meeting Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu held with the prominent figures of the party to orchestrate a leadership change at the main opposition.

Kılıçdaroğlu, in a televised interview on late July 20, described İmamoğlu’s meeting as “ethically inconvenient” but stressed he is not considering launching a disciplinary action.

The CHP has been left shaken after the leak of a 15-minute video showing İmamoğlu and the prominent CHP officials discussing ways to unseat Kılıçdaroğlu through an extraordinary convention.

“If one person is a candidate for the leadership, the procedures are well clear. He can act with his friends but on the condition of complying with the ethical values,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, referring to İmamoğlu. He said anyone can run for the leadership of the party during the convention.

Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu has been one of the first to raise voice for the need for a leadership change in the CHP following the defeat in May parliamentary and presidential polls. He is supported by some heavyweights of the CHP but the control is still in the hands of Kılıçdaroğlu.

The CHP Party Assembly has already taken the decision to hold a general convention, but its date has not been set yet. On a question, Kılıçdaroğlu said it would be better to hold it before the municipal elections to be held in March 2024.

“The date will be decided by the Party Assembly,” Kılıçdaroğlu recalled.

The 60-seat Party Assembly will convene on July 23 in Ankara.

