CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

  • December 26 2021 12:37:00

CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

ANKARA
CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has once again ruled out the nomination of the Istanbul and Ankara mayors for the presidential race in the upcoming elections in 2023, saying it would mean leaving the governance of one of these cities to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“The president should be a person with the experience of [running] the state. He will lead a critical period. The names of Mr. [Ankara Mayor Mansur] Yavaş and Mr. [Istanbul Mayor Ekrem] İmamoğlu are coming to the fore but we can’t abandon the governance of Istanbul and Ankara,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with daily Cumhuriyet on Dec. 26.

Yavaş and İmamoğlu are often mentioned as potential presidential candidates of the opposition’s alliance. Both figures won the respective municipalities in the 2019 local elections as the joint candidates of the alliance, made up of the CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party, the Democrat Party and the Felicity Party.

Should one of these names run for the presidential elections, the governance of that city could pass on to the AKP, which have majority in both cities’ assembly, in the event of a defeat for the opposition. “We can’t explain it to our voters,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

He reiterated that the opposition’s candidate will be decided by the alliance. In an interview in the past week, Kılıçdaroğlu had said he would feel honored if the alliance nominated him as a presidential candidate.

He also answered President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s accusations that the CHP municipalities are not showing a good performance as these mayors won’t be able to go out in public because of their failure.

“CHP municipalities are making investments after paying the debts remaining from the AKP. Just like in [the southern province of] Mersin, they are doing their jobs despite the obstacles put by the government,” he said.

Turkey,

TURKEY CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race

CHP leader rules out nomination of Istanbul, Ankara mayors for presidential race
MOST POPULAR

  1. Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

    Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

  2. Turkey closer to being among world's top 10 economies: Erdoğan

    Turkey closer to being among world's top 10 economies: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

    Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

  4. Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

    Omicron spreading in Turkey, warns health minister

  5. Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position

    Turkish Cypriot President slams EU, backs its position
Recommended
CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation
Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan
Turkey has potential to grow if political polarization ends: CHP

Turkey has potential to grow if political polarization ends: CHP
İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to update minimum wage every 3 months

İYİ Party leader calls on gov’t to update minimum wage every 3 months
CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections
WORLD Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

Spain declares Canaries volcano eruption officially over

The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Dec. 25 over three months after it began.

ECONOMY Turkeys drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Türkali-7 well

Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih, began drilling in the Türkali-7 location in the Black Sea on Dec. 24, according to Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez.

SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.