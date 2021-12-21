CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

ANKARA

One of the main problems of Turkey is the lack of confidence of the Turks in the Turkish economy that has led to an enormous deterioration of the value of the national currency, the main opposition leader has said, reacting against a new set of measures announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to reverse dollarization.

“They are taking a gamble. One cannot gamble with [the money at] the Treasury. This Treasury is a product of the great efforts of 84 million citizens” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in his address to his parliamentary group on Dec. 21.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s words followed a set of measures disclosed by Erdoğan which aim to curb the devaluation of the Turkish Lira against the currencies and suggested that Turkish Lira deposit holders would be compensated for possible losses from the decline of the local currency. The compensation will be made through the Treasury.

“This is a new order in which the poor will finance those who have dollar deposits in the banks. Who is going to pay the compensation for those who have deposits? The poor. What kind of a logic, wisdom and conscience is this?” he asked.

He also introduced a seven-article list of measures to restore confidence in the Turkish economy when they come to power in the next elections. “The political parties are responsible for tackling the problems of the country. But when these political parties become the source of the problems, then the only way is to go to the early polls. We will do our best so that early election will take place,” he stated.