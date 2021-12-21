CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

  • December 21 2021 15:05:31

CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

ANKARA
CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

One of the main problems of Turkey is the lack of confidence of the Turks in the Turkish economy that has led to an enormous deterioration of the value of the national currency, the main opposition leader has said, reacting against a new set of measures announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to reverse dollarization.

“They are taking a gamble. One cannot gamble with [the money at] the Treasury. This Treasury is a product of the great efforts of 84 million citizens” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in his address to his parliamentary group on Dec. 21.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s words followed a set of measures disclosed by Erdoğan which aim to curb the devaluation of the Turkish Lira against the currencies and suggested that Turkish Lira deposit holders would be compensated for possible losses from the decline of the local currency. The compensation will be made through the Treasury.

“This is a new order in which the poor will finance those who have dollar deposits in the banks. Who is going to pay the compensation for those who have deposits? The poor. What kind of a logic, wisdom and conscience is this?” he asked.

He also introduced a seven-article list of measures to restore confidence in the Turkish economy when they come to power in the next elections. “The political parties are responsible for tackling the problems of the country. But when these political parties become the source of the problems, then the only way is to go to the early polls. We will do our best so that early election will take place,” he stated.

TURKEY Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts

Erdoğan pledges to focus on culture, arts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

    Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

  2. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  3. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections

    CHP leader reiterates call for snap elections
Recommended
Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP

Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP
CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power

CHP leader vows to recover ailing economy if they come to power
CHP leader says earners of new minimum wage will ‘breathe sigh of relief’

CHP leader says earners of new minimum wage will ‘breathe sigh of relief’
CHP leader says he would be honored if alliance wants his presidential candidacy

CHP leader says he would be honored if alliance wants his presidential candidacy
Turks, Kurds are brothers: Defense minister

Turks, Kurds are brothers: Defense minister

Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener

Nation Alliance’s candidate will be 13th president: Akşener
WORLD Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take "military-technical measures" in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

ECONOMY Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

Gov’t reveals mechanism to boost savings in lira

A new instrument designed to protect people’s Turkish Lira savings kept in banks against volatilities in the exchange rate have become operational, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has announced.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.