CHP leader reiterates call for early elections

ANKARA

Turkey’s main opposition party leader has reiterated his call on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for early elections.



“Are we ready to change and be changed? The time has come to bid farewell to the AKP government,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told his parliamentary group on May 25.

“I am challenging you. Running away from polls does not suit us. Let’s hold the elections and lead Turkey towards a bright future,” he said, calling on his lawmakers to get ready for a political struggle.

“Are we ready for a new democracy that every one of us will be proud of? Are we ready for peace and unity? Are we ready to forget about old discussions and embrace each other?” he asked.

Kılıçdaroğlu also slammed the government for remaining silent against the claims voiced by a mafia leader who accused the interior minister and other officials.