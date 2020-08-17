CHP leader: No disciplinary action for party dissident İnce

  • August 17 2020 13:07:00

CHP leader: No disciplinary action for party dissident İnce

ANKARA
CHP leader: No disciplinary action for party dissident İnce

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said that he is not planning on launching disciplinary action against party dissident and former presidential candidate Muharrem İnce, while defying criticisms that he is ragging the party to the right.

In an interview with daily Cumhuriyet published on Aug. 17, Kılıçdaroğlu said that he is not planning to take disciplinary action against İnce “at this stage.”

Asked when such an action will be taken, Kılıçdaroğlu said that the CHP does not want to hold onto any member who damages the party.

İnce said last week that Turkey has both a government and an opposition problem and needs to exit the current political stalemate, while announcing the launch of his “Motherland Movement in 1,000 days” as an alternative to the existing political parties.

About the opposition within the party, the CHP leader said that contrary to other parties it is the “tradition of democracy.”

“It is our responsibility to tolerate all criticisms, oppositions, without them stemming from personal interest,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Because the Republican People’s Party is one of the foundation stones of Turkey, it is the CHP that introduced [Turkey] to a multi-party political system.

“If we are defending democracy, we should be democrats within the party first.”

Regarding criticisms that the CHP has shifted from its social democratic stance to a more right-wing party under his leadership, Kılıçdaorğlu said that the claim is one of the most “ridiculous” things he has heard in his life.

“Those who are making these criticisms are mostly ‘so-called’ leftists,” he said, adding that his party has voiced the troubles of the middle and working-class and brought the items into the country’s agenda.

“We have protected all segments of society until this day. Tell me, where does being right-wing fit into this,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP leader also underlined that he gives importance to those criticizing the CHP with a “sincere” approach, but he does not accept the criticisms made towards the party at “rakı tables.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

    US hails Turkish presence, role in Libya

  2. Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

    Harmful bacteria lurk in Istanbul street food, says research

  3. Turkey lashes out at French-Greek Cypriot defense deal

    Turkey lashes out at French-Greek Cypriot defense deal

  4. Turkish, American top diplomats discuss east Med crisis on maps

    Turkish, American top diplomats discuss east Med crisis on maps

  5. Turkish parties criticize Biden's remarks on Turkey

    Turkish parties criticize Biden's remarks on Turkey
Recommended
Turkish parties criticize Bidens remarks on Turkey

Turkish parties criticize Biden's remarks on Turkey

Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce

Main opposition CHP responds to criticisms of party dissident İnce
Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea

Turkey not chasing adventure, seeking win-win formula in Med Sea
Former presidential candidate, CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Motherland Movement’

Former presidential candidate, CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Motherland Movement’
Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast
İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance

İYİ Party leader turns down Erdoğan’s call to join AKP-MHP alliance
WORLD Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks

Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Japan economy sinks

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Aug. 17 postponed the nation's election to focus on fighting a coronavirus second wave, as data showed Japan's economy had endured a historic contraction.

ECONOMY Demand for isolated holidays increases interest in bungalows

Demand for isolated holidays increases interest in bungalows

Secluded hotspots with bungalows on the Aegean coast are drawing the attention of the visitors who want to holiday in isolation as experts call for an urgent review to ensure people are prepared for the potential coronavirus risks.
SPORTS Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Mining licenses threaten Kaz Mountains, foundation says

Licenses issued for mining operations that cover 79 percent of the Kaz Mountains in the northwestern province of Çanakkale threaten the environment, according to a report from the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA).