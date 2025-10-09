CHP leader in Madrid for Socialist International meeting

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel traveled to the Spanish capital Madrid on Oct. 9 to attend the Socialist International’s Presidium meeting.

Özel, who serves as deputy leader of Socialist International, is accompanied by CHP deputy chairs Namık Tan and İlhan Uzgel, secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and deputy secretary-general Şule Bucak Erten.

The meeting, set for Oct. 10, will address the organization’s stance on recent political developments, the outcomes of the U.N. General Assembly and ways to enhance international development assistance and peace efforts through coordinated political action.

Following the session, Özel is expected to hold bilateral meetings before continuing his European visit.

On Oct. 11, he will travel to Brussels for the first leg of the CHP’s overseas rallies, where he will call for early elections in Türkiye and demand the release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The rally will take place Oct. 12 at Place Jean Rey.

Party officials responsible for international outreach were to travel ahead of the rally to oversee preparations and meet with local community members, according to media reports.

CHP’s central board members will also monitor the event as they have done in the rallies in Türkiye. Additional rallies abroad are expected to follow.

Özel’s tour will continue in Amsterdam from Oct. 16-18, where he will attend the congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES).

Through these engagements, Özel aims to contribute to the agenda of the international social democratic movement while reaching out directly to Turkish voters living in Europe.

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled
