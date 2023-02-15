CHP leader: Elections will be held on time

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu opposed any attempt to postpone the upcoming general and presidential elections and stressed on Feb. 15 that the polls would be held on time.

“They talk about postponing the elections. I’m telling you clearly that the elections will be on time. The rule of law, the constitution, and the institutions formed by these laws should know this very well. Elections in this country will be on time,” he said at a press conference.

The elections cannot be postponed except for war, he said adding that even at the time of war, the decision must be taken by the parliament.

He drew attention to Article 78 and 101 of the Constitution and said neither the Supreme Election Council not the parliament have such an authority to postpone the elections in case of a disaster.

“If the Supreme Election Council demands this, it will demand a coup against democracy. If the Supreme Election Council voices such a demand, it will emerge with a demand for a coup against democracy. This is how we will read it,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The elections are scheduled for June, but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier proposed to hold the polls on May 14 due to possible seasonal movements in the country in summertime.

Bülent Arınç, former speaker of the parliament and the founder member of the AKP said on Feb. 13 that the elections must be delayed until next year’s local elections to establish a proper infrastructure in the quake hit provinces.

