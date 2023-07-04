CHP leader denies ‘opposition’s setback’ amid change demands

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has expressed that “the diverse coalition of 25 million people from various backgrounds who voted for the opposition alliance with the sole purpose of upholding justice” marks the beginning of a significant transformation in the country.

“We have already started a big change if headscarved, secular, Atatürkist and nationalist individuals can come together, putting aside their differences, to stand for what is right,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated during his party’s group meeting on June 4 amid calls for change within the party initiated by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The mayor has been loudly calling for a transformation at the CHP following the poll defeat. Kılıçdaroğlu lost the presidential elections against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while the CHP and its Nation Alliance could not get the majority at the parliament either.

“It would be a mistake to focus on what has not changed. What has changed are the masses, ranging from 20 percent to 48 percent, which has engaged in negotiations and formed alliances with parties that were previously deemed non-negotiable,” he added.

While Kılıçdaroğlu refused to acknowledge the election results as a setback for the opposition, he emphasized that his current responsibility is to lead a process that expands the opposition’s support. “We are on the right track, and we will continue to stay on the right track,” he affirmed.

Highlighting the collective nature of the party, Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized that the CHP has never been a one-man party but rather a cadre party. “The CHP serves as a pluralistic stronghold, uniting millions against oppression. Our cadres have played a vital role in our ongoing fight for democracy, always prioritizing collective success over personal achievements in their political lives,” he noted.

