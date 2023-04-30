CHP leader denies any bargain with the HDP

ANKARA 
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and the joint presidential candidate of the opposition, has denied the government’s accusations that he held secret negotiations with the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP).

“The National Intelligence Organization is under his [President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] control. If we have a secret meeting [with the HDP], they should expose it,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a televised interview over the weekend.

He responded to a question about Erdoğan’s criticism against him of making secret negotiations with the HDP, which is at risk of being closed permanently due to its alleged links to the PKK. The HDP, which will run in the polls under the Green Left Party, has decided not to appoint a presidential candidate, in a move to indirectly endorse Kılıçdaroğlu’s bid.

“As a person who will bear the responsibility of running the state, if I had such a meeting with them, I would openly tell, ‘Yes, we sat around the table with them and agreed on creating an alliance.’ But there is no such thing whatsoever,” he stated.

Recalling that he is a part of the six-party Nation Alliance, Kılıçdaroğlu said he has no authority to discuss political matters without the consent of his allies. “All these claims are fabricated just for messing the minds of the voters.”

Türkiye will go to the polls on May 14 to elect the president and 600-seat parliament.

“I ask the votes of 85 million people. We will be very happy if they all vote for us. Because our views and programs are certain,” he stated.

