CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has defended his last week trip to London, where he met financial institutions, investors and academics to find what he calls the “clean money” for Türkiye to use it for the development of the country when the opposition comes to power.

“Yes, I visit foreign countries and hold talks. Don’t get concerned. I have already found the clean money. Feel secure about it,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on Nov. 8. The CHP paid a visit to the United Kingdom after a visit to the United States and met global economic figures as well as investors and financial centers.

“The government is calling for any sort of dirty money without knowing its source. We want to attract clean money,” the CHP leader stated. “All this money [from financial centers] goes to all over the world, not only to Türkiye. It is money with a low-interest rate. In order to attract this money, you should not retain dirty money in your deposits,” he stressed.

“I told two things: First, the dirty money expels the clean money, and second, the dirty money also brings the owners of this money to Türkiye. I am right on this.”

The investors he spoke with in London control around $5 trillion, and they will consider investing in Türkiye when the opposition comes to power in the next elections, the CHP leader stated.

