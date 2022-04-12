CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

  • April 12 2022 16:01:56

CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

ANKARA
CHP leader criticizes transfer of Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on April 12 criticized a decision by the Turkish judiciary to hand over the case of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s assassination to Saudi authorities.

“No matter what they say, it comes out that they could not manage [the issue]. One can’t trample the reputation of the state,” he said, addressing his party’s lawmakers.

“The murder was committed in Istanbul. The sound was recorded, it was served to the world, everything is clear,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The judiciary is one of the three institutions exercising the sovereign right in the state of Turkey, the politician said, arguing that the government decided to transfer the case for financial reasons.

A Turkish court ruled on April 7 to suspend the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Khashoggi and for the case to be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

In early April, a Turkish prosecutor in the case recommended that it be transferred to the kingdom, arguing that the trial in Turkey would remain inconclusive. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ supported the recommendation, adding that the trial in Turkey would resume if the Turkish court is not satisfied with the outcome of proceedings in the kingdom.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed on Oct. 2, 2018, at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. He had gone into the consulate for an appointment to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

Khashoggi never emerged from the building. His remains have not been found.

Turkey, which had vowed to shed light on the brutal killing, began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020 after Saudi Arabia rejected requests for their extradition. The defendants included two former aides of the prince.

WORLD Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station
MOST POPULAR

  1. Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

    Panic buying driving up home prices, says expert

  2. Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

    Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

  3. Hundreds of trucks divert route amid Ukraine war

    Hundreds of trucks divert route amid Ukraine war

  4. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  5. Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed

    Father wants daughter’s murderer’s body to be exhumed
Recommended
MHP leader urges nation to be patient over economic difficulties

MHP leader urges nation to be patient over economic difficulties
Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener

Opposition prioritizes changing system: Akşener
CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t

CHP leader outlines five topics of advice for gov’t
Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges

Arrest warrant issued against HDP MP over terrorism charges
Parliament committee passes election law

Parliament committee passes election law
Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts

Turkey stresses on Montreux Convention amid mediation efforts
WORLD Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said.

ECONOMY French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

French bank Societe Generale exits Russia

Societe Generale says that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe wins Intercontinental Derby

Fenerbahçe continued its good run in the Turkish Süper Lig, claiming its seventh win in its last eight games by beating Galatasaray 2-0 on April 10 and climbing up to the second spot.