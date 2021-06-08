CHP leader criticizes move for dissolution of HDP

  • June 08 2021 16:42:12

CHP leader criticizes move for dissolution of HDP

ANKARA
CHP leader criticizes move for dissolution of HDP

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized an indictment by a top prosecutor’s office for the dissolution of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), stressing that his party does not embrace any move aiming to close any political party.

“One should not be afraid of expressing thoughts. If you see political parties as enemies and instruct the Supreme Court of Appeals to shut them down, there is no democracy there. Democracy should be for all parties,” he said while speaking at the CHP’S parliamentary group meeting on June 8.

The nation should be the arbitrator regarding the actions of political parties, he said.

“We disapprove of any action aimed at closing a party. We disagree with any action aimed at preventing parties from participating in the elections,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

He emphasized that democracy also means a regime in which justice prevails.

“The respect we have for the national will is not just for the HDP,” he said.

“When Ankara and Balıkesir metropolitan mayors were forced to resign, I defended their rights as well. Why? I am a person of faith. To me, who keeps the silence in the face of injustice is a mute devil,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The CHP leader suggested that the government aimed to change the agenda of the Turkish public.

Turkey, Politics,

WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    Turkey expands its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

  2. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  3. NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

    NATO allies praise Turkey’s bid to stay in Kabul

  4. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  5. Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

    Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Recommended
Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Afghan peace delegates in Doha
Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany

Turkish court to seek extradition of Can Dündar from Germany
Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’

Turkey welcomes UN ruling on ‘butcher of Bosnia’
18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood

18-year-old becomes local head of Samsun’s neighborhood
Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms

Family torturing woman seeking divorce given jail terms
Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea

Mucilage starts to spread into Black Sea
Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’

Palestinian doctor in İzmir sees Turkey ‘second home’
WORLD France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

France to savour new lifting of COVID restrictions

People in France will on June 9 be able to enjoy indoor dining and staying out until 11:00 pm for the first time in months under a new relaxation of COVID rules, as cases fall and vaccinations rise.   

ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $235 bln

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock amounted to 1.95 trillion Turkish liras ($235 billion) as of the end of April, official figures showed on June 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.