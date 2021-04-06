CHP leader criticizes govt’s handling of economy

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized the government for its management of the economy, saying that small businesses were suffering the most during the pandemic.

Small businesses pay the price of the government’s mismanagement, he said while addressing his party members at the parliament on April 6.



“In 2020, 99,588 tradesmen went bankrupt. How do these 99,000 people live? Those who run the state should ask about these people and the livelihood of their families,” he stated.



“We are currently in the pandemic process. People are in pain. They are waiting for a vaccine. Who will ensure the safety of the people? Who runs this country? Everyone should ask this question to themselves,” he said.



The opposition party leader also criticized the Science Board for their stance.



“There is also a Science Board. It is not clear what they said. As of April 4, we surpassed the United States in the number of coronavirus cases. A total of 193 people died yesterday. How is this country ruled? None of the people sitting in the Science Board have anything to do with science,” he said.



Citing to a declaration released by 104 retired admirals in support of the Montreux Convention, Kılıçdaroğlu said the government’s accusation of a “coup” was nonsense, and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) aimed to change the agenda of the country over this issue.



“What coup? There is no coup; the aim is to change the agenda. They attack at [the retired admirals] in order to cover up the troubles of the shopkeepers, workers and unemployed,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.



