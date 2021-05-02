CHP leader criticizes circular prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention

Following a new circular by the Security General Directorate prohibiting citizens from recording police intervention during social events, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said that the circular intends “suspension of democracy.”

“This circular means: Democracy has been suspended in Turkey, the constitution has been suspended, rights and freedoms have been suspended,” Kılıçdaroğlu told broadcaster KRT TV on May 1, referring to the publication of a circular by the directorate prohibiting citizens from shooting with mobile phones in social events.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the move of blocking people from recording police intervention against protestors in Taksim Square.

“What do you mean, don’t take pictures? Is it not my right to take photos? You issue a circular according to your mood,” he stated.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that a police officer on duty in the United States knelt on the neck of an American citizen, eventually killing him, and a photo taken there helped his relatives to file a case.

“The most serious piece of evidence they had was that photograph,” he added.

“You will not even have photos taken that will manifest justice” in Turkey because of the circular, the CHP leader said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the circular was not against the constitution.

Speaking to broadcaster CNN Türk, Soylu stated that the ban within the scope of the circular was not in question for the press.

Soylu stated that Kılıçdaroğlu did not read the circular and did not understand its essence. “Kılıçdaroğlu’s view on this issue is his view of political perspective,” he said.

Soylu said that the concept of the balance of freedom is of vital importance to ensure the freedom and security of the police or public officials. “It is not the right approach to bring everyone to the point where they can harass the way they want with a camera in their hand,” he said.

North Korea on May 2 warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.
Turkey has added cryptocurrency trading platforms to the list of firms covered by anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regulation, it said in a presidential decree published early May 1.
Beşiktaş is on the brink of the Turkish Süper Lig title as it had a 7-0 win over Atakas Hatayspor on matchday 39.