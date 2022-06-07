CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

ANKARA

Those who want justice and prosperity in Turkey should join the main opposition Republican People’s Party, its leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said.

“I call on my citizens who had voted for the AKP [the Justice and Development Party] and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP] in the past. You have to join us if you want justice,” Kılıçdaroğlu said during his weekly address to his lawmakers on June 7.

Turkey’s one of the main problem is justice, which impacts the economy and social life of the country, Kılıçdaroğlu said, citing soaring inflation and other growing economic problems.

“Ukraine and Russia are in a war. The inflation in Ukraine is 16.4 percent and in Russia 17.8 percent. The inflation figure announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute, which is under pressure [over the inflation figures], is 73.5 percent,” he stressed.

“I call on our workers and public servants: You have to join us if you want your rights not breached,” he stressed.

The government has started to blame citizens for keeping their deposits in foreign currencies, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding, “Instead of blaming citizens, you should ask yourselves that ‘Why do these people keep their money in foreign currency?’”