CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

  • June 07 2022 15:31:00

CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

ANKARA
CHP leader calls on voters to join opposition for justice

Those who want justice and prosperity in Turkey should join the main opposition Republican People’s Party, its leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said.

“I call on my citizens who had voted for the AKP [the Justice and Development Party] and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP] in the past. You have to join us if you want justice,” Kılıçdaroğlu said during his weekly address to his lawmakers on June 7.

Turkey’s one of the main problem is justice, which impacts the economy and social life of the country, Kılıçdaroğlu said, citing soaring inflation and other growing economic problems.

“Ukraine and Russia are in a war. The inflation in Ukraine is 16.4 percent and in Russia 17.8 percent. The inflation figure announced by the Turkish Statistical Institute, which is under pressure [over the inflation figures], is 73.5 percent,” he stressed.

“I call on our workers and public servants: You have to join us if you want your rights not breached,” he stressed.

The government has started to blame citizens for keeping their deposits in foreign currencies, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding, “Instead of blaming citizens, you should ask yourselves that ‘Why do these people keep their money in foreign currency?’”

CHP, Kılıçaroğlu, opposition party, Politics,

TURKEY MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

    Turkey, Russia to discuss food corridor in Black Sea, Lavrov due in Ankara

  4. No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

    No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

  5. Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands

    Turkey expects proper answers from Greece over militarized Aegean islands
Recommended
MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says

MHP insists to hold elections at scheduled time, Bahçeli says
Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety

Opposition alliance outlines measures for poll safety
CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey

CHP leader outlines five problems of Turkey
CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey

CHP leader vows to “eradicate” poverty in Turkey
CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu
MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
WORLD Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine’s flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kiev warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces.

ECONOMY Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

The government will continue lowering interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, vowing to fight against the rising cost of living.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”