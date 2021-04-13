CHP leader calls on opposition mayors to increase aid to people during Ramadan

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has said that mayors from his party will intensify their efforts to provide aid to people in need during the month of Ramadan while slamming the government for its failure in the fight against the pandemic.

“Our mayors have provided assistance to the needy people during the pandemic. I have instructed our mayors to continue their assistance during Ramadan. They will not discriminate anybody but will use positive discrimination to poor districts,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his parliamentary group on April 13.

The mayors continue to show a great performance in their constituencies and are working relentlessly, Kılıçdaroğlu said, adding transparency and meritocracy were the two most important pillars of mayors from his party.

“When helping the poor, you (mayors) will do it discreetly. You will give an account of every lira you are spending on the people,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Turkey’s biggest cities Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir are being run by the opposition mayors since mid-2019.

Kılıçdaroğlu criticized the government for not being able to take the pandemic under control and for holding indoor congresses with the participation of thousands of people.

“Turkey ranks in third place in the number of new cases in the world. Who is responsible for this? Who is the one responsible for causing this disaster and the loss of lives? The responsible is the one who held the congress, who is [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan,” he said.

He also slammed Health Minister Fahrettin Koca for blaming the entire nation for the surge in coronavirus cases in the nation.

“If you start to accuse people, then it shows that you are solely doing politics and that you don’t know [how to handle the pandemic],” he stated.