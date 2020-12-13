CHP leader calls on 'democrats' to unite against totalitarian regimes

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has called on “democrats” to unite, stressing that a people-oriented perspective should rule the whole world.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has once again proved us that we are a world citizen community living in separate countries. The struggle against totalitarian or populist totalitarian should also be pursued from this perspective,” CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing the Congress of the Bulgarian Movement for Rights and Freedoms via videoconference on Dec. 12.

He recalled that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms is the third-largest political party in Bulgaria, bringing together political representatives of different faiths, cultures and ethnic origins.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he follows closely the party’s democratic struggle for the rights and freedoms of all Bulgarian citizens. “Today, I find the freedom and solidarity, we most need in the world, as the main theme of your congress, and I appreciate it.”

The representation of the party in the Bulgarian Parliament and the European Union (EU) contributes to democracy and also to the development of relations between Turkey and Bulgaria, the CHP leader said.

“The Turkish brothers living in our country and hold Bulgarian citizenship at the same time vote in the elections of Turkey and Bulgaria is a good example in the name of democracy,” he stated.

“This is a very important development in the name of humanity and democracy after the totalitarian regime-centered human rights violations in the past,” Kılıçdaroğlu noted.