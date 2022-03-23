CHP leader calls for revising minimum wage

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has suggested reconsidering the minimum wage, saying that inflation wipes out the previous gain in wages.

Asked to comment on discussions that the minimum wage should be adjusted every six months, the opposition leader claimed that the minimum wage is now even below the “starvation line.”

“That is unacceptable. That’s why the minimum wage should be updated immediately,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters on March 23.

“Prices of almost all products are on the rise. Those price increases have already wiped off the gain in minimum wages,” the CHP leader said.

In December last year, the minimum wage was hiked by 50 percent for 2022 to 4,250 Turkish Liras (around $286).

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Bilgin also joined the discussions, ruling out another hike in minimum wage this year.

He recalled that the 50 percent increase marked the highest hike in minimum wages ever in Turkey.

“By taking into account the inflation rate, we also took steps for civil servants. Turkey is living up to the requirements of being a social state. Talks on minimum wage flared up again recently. However, I do not think those are meaningful discussions,” Bilgin said on March 22.

Meanwhile, Kılıçdaroğlu met with Ali Babacan, chairman of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), yesterday ahead of a gathering of the leaders of six opposition parties scheduled for March 27.

Kılıçdaroğlu, İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener, Babacan, Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu, Democrat Party leader Gültekin Uysal and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu will meet this weekend to discuss the strategy they will pursue in the 2023 elections.