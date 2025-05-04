CHP leader attacked after Sırrı Süreyya Önder's memorial

ISTANBUL

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel was physically attacked on Sunday after attending a memorial service for the late politician Sırrı Süreyya Önder at Istanbul’s Atatürk Cultural Center.

According to initial reports, a man approached the CHP chairman as he exited the building and struck him in the face. Security personnel quickly intervened, pulling the attacker away and escorting him from the scene. Özel was promptly removed from the area for his safety.

"We must not allow the actions of this attacker to take precedence. There have been assassination attempts against party leaders, and some have been imprisoned. Numerous pieces of disinformation are circulating. I consider this attack to be an assault on the political establishment. We are obliged to work together." Özel said after the attack.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Özel.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called CHP leader Özgür Özel, who was attacked in Istanbul today, to express his well wishes and conveyed his support. The president also stated that he is closely following the process to uncover all aspects of the incident," he said.

"We condemn this attack on Mr. Özel and extend our best wishes to him," he added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya issued a statement confirming the attacker’s detention and denouncing the assault.

"I strongly condemn the physical attack against CHP Chairman Mr. Özgür Özel and extend my well wishes," Yerlikaya said. "The individual responsible, identified as S.T., has been apprehended and taken into custody. Any attempt to disrupt the peace of our society through violence will face the consequences before the law."

"We condemn the attack on CHP leader Özgür Özel. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Özel. Any attack on the political institution is unacceptable. The attacker will be held accountable before the law. We condemn the attack. We consider such an attack as an attack on ourselves," AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office also issued a statement on the matter.

The statement said, "An investigation is underway regarding the assault on CHP leader Özgür Özel, which occurred during the program he attended today. The perpetrator has been apprehended and taken into custody. A detailed investigation is ongoing."

It was also revealed that the suspect has a criminal record with three previous convictions and is currently unemployed.