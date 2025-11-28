CHP kicks off convention, says it's 'ready to govern' Türkiye

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) opened its fourth congress in two years on Nov. 28 with a renewed declaration that it is "ready to govern" Türkiye.

"We knew that the key to coming to power and establishing the cadres and program that would solve Türkiye's problems lay through these efforts," CHP leader Özgür Özel told party members in his opening speech.

Under CHP rule, he said, Türkiye would be “both a member of the Western alliance, a neighbor of Russia and one of China's most important future partners.”

"We will discuss our foreign policy perspective, which does not view the Middle East as a swamp, but rather establishes sound relations with it and pledges to be an exemplary country," he said.

"In this hall, you will develop the understanding of how a ban-free Türkiye and a visa-free Europe are possible for young people, as part of the Republican People's Party's bold, determined, and correct goal of full membership in the EU."

The congress — held under the banner “Now is the Time for Power” — comes as the CHP intensifies its call for early elections, although national polls are not due until 2028. Party leaders describe the gathering as a rehearsal for governing.

Özel, who has led the party since November 2023, will seek reelection as the sole candidate on Nov. 29 before more than 1,300 delegates. It will be his fourth leadership vote after two extraordinary conventions held to reinforce his mandate amid a still-pending legal challenge.

The congress convened as the party’s presidential candidate, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, remains in pretrial detention in a corruption case the CHP says is politically motivated.

İmamoğlu sent a message from his campaign’s X account, telling supporters: “Now the responsibility is ours... We will protect the wishes of millions. We will realize the hopes of millions.” He added, “Millions are ready for CHP. Türkiye is ready for CHP. CHP is ready to govern Türkiye. It's almost time.”

Delegates approved a fully revamped party program on the convention's opening day — the first comprehensive rewrite in 17 years.

Released under the slogan “Strong Citizens, Secure Future, Winning Türkiye,” the text outlines governance plans across four areas: democracy and justice, economic development, the social state, and foreign policy and security.

Party officials said the document is meant not only to modernize the CHP’s agenda but to serve as a blueprint for a future government.

On the final day, delegates are expected to elect a largely revamped 60-member executive board, along with members of the high disciplinary board.