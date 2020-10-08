CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu visits DEVA party chief Babacan

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has paid a visit to Ali Babacan, the chair of the newly founded Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), to discuss Turkey’s problems.



“We have discussed the many problems Turkey is facing. We have exchanged our views about them,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters at a press conference with Babacan at DEVA’s headquarters on Oct. 8.



Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to DEVA’s headquarters followed Babacan’s recovery from COVID-19. Babacan thanked Kılıçdaroğlu for his visit and his phone calls during his treatment, reiterating that they discussed the problems of the country.



“Pressure on the press and civil society organizations create an important problem of freedom of expression. Pressure on our justice is also there. We cannot talk about a governance based on principles and rules in the absence of the rule of law,” Babacan stressed.



The problems of the economy and health system are growing and Turkey is passing a difficult time, Babacan said, stressing that the country’s interests were declining due to its tarnished image and isolation.



On a question, Kılıçdaroğlu said they did not discuss DEVA’s inclusion in the existing Nation Alliance between the CHP, İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party. “We did not touch on the alliance issues today. That may come to the agenda during the course of the elections. Today’s agenda is how we are looking at the country’s problems,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.



The conditions in the country are likely to make an early election a must, he said. “Under normal conditions, a government with common sense should go to polls.”