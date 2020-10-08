CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu visits DEVA party chief Babacan

  • October 08 2020 14:57:27

CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu visits DEVA party chief Babacan

ANKARA
CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu visits DEVA party chief Babacan

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has paid a visit to Ali Babacan, the chair of the newly founded Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), to discuss Turkey’s problems.

“We have discussed the many problems Turkey is facing. We have exchanged our views about them,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters at a press conference with Babacan at DEVA’s headquarters on Oct. 8.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s visit to DEVA’s headquarters followed Babacan’s recovery from COVID-19. Babacan thanked Kılıçdaroğlu for his visit and his phone calls during his treatment, reiterating that they discussed the problems of the country.

“Pressure on the press and civil society organizations create an important problem of freedom of expression. Pressure on our justice is also there.  We cannot talk about a governance based on principles and rules in the absence of the rule of law,” Babacan stressed.

The problems of the economy and health system are growing and Turkey is passing a difficult time, Babacan said, stressing that the country’s interests were declining due to its tarnished image and isolation.

On a question, Kılıçdaroğlu said they did not discuss DEVA’s inclusion in the existing Nation Alliance between the CHP, İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party. “We did not touch on the alliance issues today. That may come to the agenda during the course of the elections. Today’s agenda is how we are looking at the country’s problems,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

The conditions in the country are likely to make an early election a must, he said. “Under normal conditions, a government with common sense should go to polls.”

DEVA Party, Kılıçaroğlu,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

    Coastline of ghost town in Cyprus open to public visit

  2. Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

    Turkey attaches importance to ties with US despite differences: Erdoğan

  3. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  4. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  5. Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions

    Turkish, Greek foreign ministers meet for first time since E Med tensions
Recommended
Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria

Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Iraq, Syria
Parliament to assess summary proceedings for 26 MPs in new legislative term

Parliament to assess summary proceedings for 26 MPs in new legislative term
10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader

10 İYİ Party MPs refuse to attend party meetings in protest against leader
Opposition İYİ Party leader welcomes gov’t policy on Azerbaijan

Opposition İYİ Party leader welcomes gov’t policy on Azerbaijan
MHP leader calls on deputies to act in line with People’s Alliance policies

MHP leader calls on deputies to act in line with People’s Alliance policies
CHP repeats call for new COVID-19 strategy

CHP repeats call for new COVID-19 strategy
WORLD American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck on Oct. 8 "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 