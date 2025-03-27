CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

ANKARA
CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has formally approved the candidacy of jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu for the next presidential elections in line with results of the recent primaries.

İmamoğlu was elected with the votes of around 15 million people in the primaries held March 23, days after he was arrested over alleged corruption links.

The results of the primaries were first approved by the Party Assembly of the CHP under the leadership of Chairman Özgür Özel, which was convened at the headquarters of the main opposition party in Ankara on March 27.

The final vote took place at the CHP parliamentary group with the participation of all lawmakers of the party. It was reported that İmamoğlu’s candidacy was unanimously approved by the CHP’s parliamentary group.

Türkiye will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in May 2028 but many in Ankara believe they will take place earlier than the scheduled.

The CHP’s Party Assembly and the parliamentary group have also endorsed Chairman Özel’s decision to hold an extraordinary convention on April 6 to avoid a legal investigation.

A prosecutor had launched an investigation over fraud claims on the CHP’s latest convention in 2023 in which Özel defeated former Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

CHP calls on people to attend big Istanbul rally

 

In the meantime, the main opposition party will continue protesting the arrest of İmamoğlu which they consider a “political coup” against the CHP.

The CHP will hold a massive rally in Maltepe district of Istanbul on March 29, Özel said on March 26. He also stressed that they will continue to object to ongoing legal proceedings against İmamoğlu and other CHP district mayors of Istanbul.

In an interview with daily Cumhuriyet, Özel said big rallies are being planned to take place in big cities like Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Adana, Trabzon, Antalya and Mersin after the Ramadan feast.

“We will launch a new campaign with the demand of early polls,” he stated.

presidential candidate,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

    President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

  2. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  3. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  4. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  5. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Recommended
President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe

Justice minister rejects political motive claim in İmamoğlu probe
Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies

Competition authority launches probe into Apple, other companies
Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire

Court orders more arrests over Kartalkaya fire
150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya

150 police officers injured in protests: Yerlikaya
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿