CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

YOZGAT
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) staged a rally on April 19 in the central city of Yozgat to protest the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and renew its call for early elections.

Before the rally, local farmers greeted CHP leader Özgür Özel with a tractor convoy, and he entered the rally area driving one alongside them.

"You were also tried when you were the Istanbul mayor, but no one removed you from your post," Özel addressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Today, you are doing a thousand times more than what was done to you. You are the victim of the past, the oppressor of today."

The gathering was part of a series of nationwide protests launched by the CHP after İmamoğlu’s March 23 arrest on corruption charges — the same day the party named him as its presidential candidate.

İmamoğlu’s detention followed the revocation of his university degree over alleged irregularities in a past academic transfer.

A letter penned by İmamoğlu from Silivri Prison was read aloud at the rally.

“They thought they would throw me in prison and guarantee the upcoming election with a completely politically motivated case prepared with false statements of secret witnesses," he said.

"The nation ruined all their plans and showed the defense of democracy and justice is a matter above parties. Those who still cannot see this should take a good look at Yozgat."

In the 2023 elections, Yozgat overwhelmingly supported the ruling People's Alliance, composed of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), with more than 73 percent of the vote.

“Any government that evades the nation's justice means great harm and destruction for Türkiye,” İmamoğlu said in his letter. “I invite all our citizens who voted for AKP and MHP to support the early election request.”

Türkiye's next national polls are scheduled for 2028, but the CHP has long advocated for early elections.

