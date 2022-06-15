‘CHP does not use identity, belief or lifestyle for politics’

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on June 15 said his party does not use anyone’s identity, belief, or lifestyle as a material for politics.

“We also have our faults. We do self-criticism. Now we are going to make no mistakes, listen to the voice of the nation and embrace all segments of the society. We talk to everyone. We do not use anyone’s identity, belief, or lifestyle as a material for politics,” he said, speaking to civic society representatives in the capital Ankara.

The CHP leader said they have two red lines: “Our flag and our homeland. Everyone is our friend if they love our flag and country.”

He warned against an attitude of questioning the identity of the people in the country.

“Politics is not an arena for quarrels,” he said, stressing that making politics is an arena of telling how they will serve. “We want to bring a new understanding of politics, and we will do it together,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

He also warned against tension on the streets and urged the voting process to show a reaction. “The day is not separation, it is a day to be together, to struggle. We don’t want to go out on the street and harm windows and doors, not to fight. We avoid it anyway. The ballot box will come, we will vote, and we will change Turkey’s destiny,” he stated.

“Making a mistake is a human-specific concept. The important thing is to learn from the mistake. If the same mistakes are made and the same results are obtained, it means that we are not using our minds,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Speaking about Canan Kaftancıoğlu, CHP’s Istanbul provincial chair whose party membership was dropped, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “She is on her duty. Canan Hanım is in our hearts as the Istanbul provincial chair.”