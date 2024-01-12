CHP, DEM Party leaders discuss joint strategy for local polls

ANKARA

Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan have paid a visit to main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel to discuss potential collaboration in the upcoming local elections on March 31.

The meeting at the CHP headquarters on Jan. 11 lasted for around one-and-a-half hours and saw the leaders discussing the possibility of joint efforts between the two parties in select locations during the local elections.

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to establish a joint working commission tasked with identifying areas for collaboration and establishing the necessary conditions.

Addressing reporters following the talks, Özel highlighted that the visit marks the beginning of an "open and transparent" relationship. "Today's visit is a courtesy visit, but it is the first step of the communication between the two parties," he said.

Hatimoğulları, in her remarks, underlined that the DEM Party's local election strategy revolves around determining candidates through "urban consensus." She revealed that electoral cooperation was a focal point of their discussions with Özel.

Bakırhan, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of considering all options to gain traction in the western cities, including collaboration and joining forces. "Our friends will carry out a study on the cities where urban consensus and cooperation in local governments can be achieved and in which cities the work can be carried out," he said.

A key question revolves around whether the two parties will collaborate in Istanbul. Previously in 2019, the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, then known as the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), and the İYİ (Good) Party refrained from fielding candidates in Istanbul, leading to the victory of CHP hopeful Ekrem İmamoğlu.

With the incumbent mayor once again announced as the CHP's candidate in the megacity, the Justice and Development Party (AKP)-led ruling alliance has nominated Murat Kurum, the former environment, urbanization and climate change minister.