CHP congress set to determine chairman

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is gearing up for its 38th ordinary congress scheduled to take place this weekend, on Nov. 4 and 5, where the party's chairman for the upcoming term will be determined.

The congress, set to be held at the Ankara Sports Hall, will see a crucial battle between the incumbent chairman, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and his contender, Özgür Özel, the party's parliamentary head.

Significant support has been rallying behind Kılıçdaroğlu in the run-up to the congress. Notably, 55 provincial heads of the party have publicly declared their backing for Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential election.

In a joint statement made at the party headquarters, they revealed that Kılıçdaroğlu garners around 900 delegate signatures.

Leadership hopefuls are required to secure the signatures of at least 68 delegates out of the 1,368 total delegates to be eligible for the chairmanship.

Further bolstering the incumbent leader's candidacy, CHP lawmaker İzzet Akbulut announced that 95 out of 130 MPs would lend their support to Kılıçdaroğlu.

Meanwhile, CHP's new Istanbul chairman, Özgür Çelik, submitted 185 out of 196 provincial delegate signatures to Özel, emphasizing his widespread backing within the megacity.

“We have observed that there is a demand for change within our party organization. Istanbul has a political responsibility to meet the demands of the people,” Çelik suggested.

The CHP leader and his administration have faced criticism after the loss in twin presidential and parliamentary elections earlier this year.

CHP's Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a key figure in the party's reformist movement, will preside over the congress.

The event will unfold over two days, commencing with the elections for the general chairmanship on the first day and concluding with the selection of the 60-seat party assembly and the High Disciplinary Board members on the second day.

