CHP condemns attack on Future Party official

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Spokesperson Faik Öztrak condemned last week’s separate attacks at Future Party Vice-Chair Selçuk Özdağ, journalist Orhan Ugüroğlu and lawyer Afşin Hatipoğlu on Jan. 18.

“Remote-controlled gangs attacked Selçuk Özdağ, Orhan Ugüroğlu, and Afşin Hatipoğlu. The purpose of these well-organized attacks that were carried out on the same day is to block our democracy, freedom of the press and freedom of politics,” Öztrak told reporters.

“These are not ordinary events. It is a blow to democracy. It is terror,” he said.

“It is the dirty political language of the palace partners that encourages these attacks,” he said, indirectly blaming the government circles.

Meanwhile, President Tayyip Tayyip Erdoğan called Özdağ, who was injured in front of his house in the attack of an armed group, to convey his well-wishes after learning about the incident.