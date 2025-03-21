CHP chief calls on continued protests ahead of March 23 primaries

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed that his party will continue to protest the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, urging the public to participate in the presidential primaries scheduled for March 23.

On the evening of March 20, Özgür Özel, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, and other senior CHP officials gathered in front of the Istanbul Municipality with large crowds protesting against the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was accused of having links to terrorism and corruption.

In a fiery speech, Özel pledged that all CHP branches and members would persist in their street protests until İmamoğlu and other detained municipal officials were released.

“What is under detention is the will of Istanbul. We will continue to protect the will of Istanbul. Somebody wants to remove us from here and appoint a trustee to the Istanbul Municipality. We will not surrender,” Özel told the crowd.

Stressing that they are not intimidated by government pressure on opposition parties, Özel asserted that it is President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who should be concerned about the growing public protests against his government.

“The most important day of Türkiye and Istanbul is Sunday (March 23). Are we going to be on the streets on Sunday? The CHP members will go to cast their votes for electing their presidential nominee,” he stated.

The CHP will hold its primaries on March 23 to select the main opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, with İmamoğlu as the sole candidate. Özel emphasized that the primaries will take place regardless of the circumstances.

The polls will also be open for non-CHP members who want to demonstrate their solidarity with İmamoğlu.

For his part, Yavaş also criticized the government for imposing pressure on the opposition through judicial instruments.

“From now, it is a must and not an option for the opposition to come together. We will save this country from this darkness altogether,” Yavaş said, vowing to protect the will of millions of people who elected İmamoğlu.

Yavaş said he will also go and cast his vote on March 23.

