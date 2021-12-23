CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will pay President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 80,000 Turkish Liras in non-pecuniary damages over a speech he made during a parliamentary group meeting on Jan. 2021.

In the case heard at the Ankara 3rd Civil Court of First Instance, the president’s lawyer Hüseyin Aydın recalled Kılıçdaroğlu’s accusations toward Erdoğan of being a “pharaoh”, “selling the state treasury” and “serving moneylenders.” These words violate the limits of freedom of expression, he stated in the complaint, noting that it was against his client’s honor, dignity and prestige.

The lawyer of Kılıçdaroğlu, Kadri Gökhan Sultan, said that his client did not intend to insult, slander or attack personal rights, and demanded that the case be dismissed.

Deciding to partially accept the case after the statements of the attorneys of the parties, the court ruled that Kılıçdaroğlu should pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras for non-pecuniary damage.

Turkey to have new move after next elections: Kılıçdaroğlu

Visiting the southern province of Adana on Dec. 23, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “There is no room for any industrialist or producer to despair. There will be an election in some form in the upcoming period, and Turkey will implement a new move. We will have better days together.”

Turkey can overcome all these problems with rational policies, the CHP leader said after meeting with trade chambers in the province.

“I told them the whole strategy we envisioned. I emphasized democracy and production. I emphasized the social state,” he added.

He spoke about the CHP’s vision to solve the problem of “high energy costs,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.