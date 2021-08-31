CHP celebrates 99th anniversary of Victory Day

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has vowed to crown the Turkish republic with democracy if they come to power in 2023, the centennial of the foundation of the republic, on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of Victory Day.

“We will crown our republic with democracy in the next elections. We will certainly bring democracy in a way idealized by Mustafa Kemal,” Kılıçdaroğlu said at a ceremony held by Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş on Victory Day.

Turkey will mark its 100th anniversary in 2023, Kılıçdaroğlu recalled, stressing it was full of problems, but the country managed to overcome them. “We have survived our republic and we will do so.”

He promised to bring democracy that does not restrict any rhetoric or thought and that paves the way for the co-existence of all the citizens in peace. “We will crown our beautiful republic with democracy. I promise. We will do it altogether,” he stressed.

For his part, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş recalled that Ankara had served as the headquarters of the Independence War from where all segments of the Turkish nation fought against the imperialists’ occupation of the country.