CHP calls on EU to keep Türkiye close amid global shakeups

BRUSSELS

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chair Özgür Özel has reiterated his calls on the European Union to keep Türkiye close as the global order is shifting toward multipolarity, during his two-day visit to Brussels.

Özel attended a special meeting organized by the European Socialist Party and with the participation of social democrat leaders, including President of European Council Antonio Costa, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez late on March 6.

“We, as Europe’s social democrat leaders, have to lead peace, democracy. I attach great importance to the cooperation between Türkiye and the European Union,” Özel said, welcoming the EU’s invitation to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for last week’s London meeting on European security.

“Europe should be with Türkiye today and keep it close,” Özel said.

CHP leader vowed that Türkiye will immediately live up to Copenhagen criteria once the main opposition comes to power in the next elections, saying, “But until that happens, it is important that the EU should run negotiations with Türkiye on the grounds of democracy and freedoms instead of unprincipled transactional bargains.”

“This will be beneficial both for Türkiye and the EU,” the CHP chairman added.

Özel recalled that he is pledging ways to resolve all the problems between Türkiye and the EU as the leader of a political party that ranks as the first party in public opinion surveys after obtaining the votes of 65 percent of the Turkish population in the latest local elections.

“I will do whatever I can on the steps Türkiye will take [in the context of Türkiye-EU ties],” he stated.