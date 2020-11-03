CHP calls for new laws for effective earthquake struggle

ANKARA

The current laws do not meet the requirements to diminish the risk of earthquakes because the bureaucracy has difficulty in practicing them, Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on Nov. 3.

The CHP leader said the parliament passed laws to take measures against the damage of possible earthquakes, but the laws are not consistent.

“The fact that the laws are so scattered is forcing the bureaucracy to combat the risk of earthquakes,” he said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.

Noting the law on the Transformation of Areas Under Disaster Risk, which was enacted in 2012, he asked, “How many risky areas have been identified so far?”

“After the risky area is determined, those buildings must be demolished. Who will decide on its demolition? Municipality? No, the municipality has no such authority. The governor’s office and its affiliated institutions send it to the ministry. If it is decided to be demolished, they say to the municipality, ‘You will demolish this place,’” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu said dozens of motions seeking a better deal with the risks of earthquakes were rejected at the parliament.

“Has the parliament done its duty? All laws brought by the executive branch to the parliament passed here. But the parliament has a shortcoming. Some 58 research proposals were rejected in the past 17 years,” the CHP leader said, noting that these inquiries were made upon the assessment of the scientists.

He criticized the government for not meeting its responsibility to diminish the risk of an earthquake. He also questioned the money collected by the state for earthquake measures.

“You will be brought to account. Our people are waiting for earthquakes in their houses in coffins. I’m talking about a collapsing state, a collapsing misunderstanding,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Kılıçdaroğlu drew attention to the money collected by the “Special Communication Tax,” which he said totals an amount of $35 billion, according to figures until September 2020.

“With $35 billion, you can minimize the risk of an earthquake that will be experienced in Istanbul and İzmir,” he said.

Zoning amnesties accumulated 24 billion Turkish Liras, he said and asked, “Where is this money?”

He said the first stage in combatting the risks of an earthquake is resistant housing. “Why are no measures taken?” he asked.