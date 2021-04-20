CHP calls for more transparency over Central Bank reserves

ANKARA

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chair of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has continued his criticisms against the government for not being sufficiently transparent over the reserves of the Central Bank and for inconsistent explanations by the officials on the matter.



The CHP and other opposition parties have long been slamming the government for not providing a good explanation to what happened to Turkey’s currency reserves at the Central Bank. They argued around $128 billion were traded in a non-transparent way in a bid to stop the devaluation of the Turkish Lira against the foreign currency.



“The Central Bank were sidelined. It’s not clear to whom these reserves were sold and how much they sold. Who bought these reserves is unclear either,” hetold his parliamentary group in a weekly address on April 20.

He also criticized government officials for providing inconsistent explanations to what happened to these reserves and recalled that Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan also failed in clarifying the situation.



He also slammed the government for banning the CHP and its municipalities from hanging billboards asking the whereabouts of the $128 billion. “And they claim that democracy functions. You can tear it down if it contains insults. But it is just a question. We ask where this $128 billion is. It’s a simple question.”