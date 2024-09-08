CHP amends party bylaw with key reforms

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) passed 28 amendments to the party's bylaw by a majority vote during a convention convened for that purpose.

The party officially launched the convention on Sept. 6. After an opening speech by CHP leader Özgür Özel, the convention in the capital Ankara continued behind closed doors.

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a rule limiting CHP members to a maximum of three consecutive terms in parliamentary elections.

This rule will apply starting from the 27th parliamentary term, which began with the 2018 elections.

However, in electoral districts where the party does not have a sitting deputy, the term limit will be waived to boost votes or ensure victories.

The convention also defined new methods for determining parliamentary candidates. These include "primary elections, primary elections supervised by the party, candidate polling, candidate polling supervised by the party and central polling."

The 60-seat party assembly, a high CHP governing body, will decide which method to use in each constitution, considering the input from local members.

Another significant change relates to gender equality. The women's quota, currently set at 33 percent, will gradually increase to 50 percent over the course of four ordinary conventions.

Additionally, the new statute mandates that members must be active for at least one year to vote or run for office.

The party is also introducing "digital-democratic participation" to allow members to play a more active role in decision-making.

In a move to strengthen the central executive board, the deputy leaders and general secretary appointed by the party chairman must now receive a vote of confidence from the party assembly.

Further restrictions were introduced for congress candidates. Members of parliament, municipal and provincial assembly members, and employees of party-affiliated institutions in metropolitan areas with populations over 20,000 will be ineligible for candidacy.

The convention also established that the party's anniversary, celebrated between Sept. 4 and 9, will feature annual scientific, cultural and political events.