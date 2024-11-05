CHP accuses gov't of diverting attention from economic issue

ANKARA

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has accused the government of diverting attention from Türkiye's escalating economic issues by appointing trustees to opposition-led municipalities over alleged terrorist links.

“We must see why the government is resorting to this way. I have already noted how they are unhappy with the fact that the people’s real agenda is the economy. Whatever you do, we will not allow you to distract the agenda,” Özel said in his address to his parliamentary group on Nov. 5.

His statement followed after the Interior Ministry appointed trustees to one CHP-led municipality in Istanbul and three municipalities governed by the opposition Democratic Equality Party (DEM) in southeastern Anatolia. These mayors are accused of having links to the PKK terror organization.

According to Özel, the primary aim of these recent actions is to exert pressure on the DEM Party to support a constitutional change that would enable President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to run for a third term in 2028.

"They don't care about the Kurdish issue; their only concern is the continuation of Erdoğan's presidency," he stated.

On the economy, Özel urged the government to raise the minimum wage to at least 30,000 Turkish Liras, up from the current 17,002. "Don’t count on us if you propose anything less than 30,000 Turkish Liras," Özel said.